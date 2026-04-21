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Singapore launches new roadmap to advance maritime innovation, capabilities development
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Singapore launches new roadmap to advance maritime innovation, capabilities development

April 21, 2026

SINGAPORE, April 21 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) launched the new edition of the Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap on Tuesday during the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2026.

The 2026 roadmap sets out key areas to strengthen resilience, improve productivity, and catalyze innovation across Singapore’s maritime ecosystem.

Priorities include advancing digital technologies at scale, supporting practical decarbonization pathways, and improving integration across port and shipping operations, while addressing structural constraints such as manpower requirements, and land and sea space limitations, MPA and SMI said in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

The roadmap sets out four key areas for action, including autonomous port operation, safe and efficient delivery of alternative energy, smart ships, and intelligent and integrated port services.

Over 100 million Singapore dollars (78.68 million USD) will be invested into the research and development (R&D) of the four priority areas over the next five years, according to the statement.

On the same day, MPA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) to accelerate the adoption of AI among maritime companies to improve productivity and strengthen competitiveness.

MPA will partner with SSA to support maritime companies in adopting AI across key functions, including ship agency, ship management and chartering, shipping operations, as well as bunkering operations.

“Artificial intelligence will increasingly shape how maritime operations are planned and executed.

Companies that are able to apply AI effectively, whether in improving vessel performance, optimizing port operations or enhancing decision-making, will be better positioned to operate efficiently and remain competitive,” said Ang Wee Keong, chief executive of MPA. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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