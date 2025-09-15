8 children hospitalized after hostel mates glue their eyes shut in India’s Odisha

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15 — Eight school students at a hostel in India’s eastern state of Odisha were hospitalized after fellow students put instant glue in their eyes when they were sleeping, local media reports said Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night at a boarding school in Salaguda of Kandhamal district, about 248 km west of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. Reports said the boys, with their eyes shut, were seen crying as doctors were carefully trying to separate the glued eyelids.

“Doctors have said the adhesive had caused significant eye damage, but timely medical attention could prevent a permanent loss of vision for the children,” New Delhi-based local television news channel NDTV said.

Authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the school headmaster has been placed under suspension on the grounds of negligence of duty.

Post Views: 20