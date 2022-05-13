Trending Now
Home National 75% Preservation of retirement benefits put on hold
75% Preservation of retirement benefits put on hold
National

75% Preservation of retirement benefits put on hold

May 13, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

WINDHOEK, 13 May 2022 – The Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, has postponed the implementation of the draft regulations to be issued under the Financial Institutions and Markets Act (FIMA) No. 2 of 2021, to allow for wider consultations on envisaged regulations.

The draft regulations had spelt out the preservation of 75% of retirement benefits only to be accessed when the beneficiary reached the retirement age of 60.

The modalities on how the consultations would be undertaken will be announced in due course, Minister Shiimi said in the statement issued in Windhoek on Friday. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Coetzee wins WPP 6 Elite Men’s race

October 29, 2018

Brazilian House approves emergency income for citizens in...

March 27, 2020

Namibia names final squad ahead of COSAFA Cup

July 5, 2021

21 conniving castaways to create fireworks on M-Net’s...

April 17, 2019

Tsumis Park residents face eviction along with school...

April 9, 2018

AFPU bemoans continued exploitation of local players

August 16, 2018

Do we have Energy for Africa?

March 20, 2019

Labour Ministry awards employers for compliance with Employment...

October 31, 2018

Australian Opposition leader accused of targeting PM’s religious...

May 15, 2019

FOCAC Beijing summit a new starting point for...

August 13, 2018