75% Preservation of retirement benefits put on hold

By Foibe N Paavo

WINDHOEK, 13 May 2022 – The Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, has postponed the implementation of the draft regulations to be issued under the Financial Institutions and Markets Act (FIMA) No. 2 of 2021, to allow for wider consultations on envisaged regulations.

The draft regulations had spelt out the preservation of 75% of retirement benefits only to be accessed when the beneficiary reached the retirement age of 60.

The modalities on how the consultations would be undertaken will be announced in due course, Minister Shiimi said in the statement issued in Windhoek on Friday. – Namibia Daily News