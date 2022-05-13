Crucial stage in our fight against Covid-19 – President Geingob

By Foibe N Paavo

WINDHOEK, 13 May 2022 – Winter is a season of vulnerability when individuals tend to congregate more closely indoors to keep warm, and also the most crucial time for high transmission of the coronavirus requiring personal discipline and heightened precautions to avoid new infections and reinfections, President Hage Geingob said in Windhoek on Friday.

Addressing a regular Covid-19 briefing, the president urged Namibians to try by all means to keep the virus out of their bodies as the rate of infection has risen sharply in the last 29 days.

He urged everybody to redouble their efforts to safeguard themselves, families, friends, colleagues and neighbours and remember to apply the basics such as social distancing and personal vigilance; minimising movements; maintaining hygiene; ensuring the correct and consistent wearing of face masks; and getting vaccinated to reduce risks of severe illnesses or even worse, death.

“The disease does not move, unless we do,” he reminded.

“At this stage, all efforts should be taken to bolster our defences against this deadly scourge which has already caused untold damage and heartache since its arrival on our shores,” President Geingob said.

The president urged the public to use forethought in order to spare afterthought, to think in advance rather than being left to reflect afterwards.

“Remember, it’s better to be safe than to be sorry,” he concluded. – Namibia Daily News