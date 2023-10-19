Christine Mboma to Support Rob Youth Foundation’s Initiatives

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Oct. 19 — In a heartening display of commitment to uplifting youth and communities, the Rob Youth Foundation, a dynamic organization founded in 2019, is actively seeking opportunities for partnership and collaboration. Their recent meeting with Ms. Christine Mboma paved the way for discussions on potential joint ventures aimed at addressing social and economic challenges faced by Namibian youth and communities.

The Rob Youth Foundation expressed deep gratitude to Ms. Christine Mboma for her willingness to engage in discussions regarding possible future collaborations for the greater good. The meeting highlighted several exciting projects that could bring about significant positive change in Namibia.

Here are the key projects that were discussed during the meeting:

1. Collaboration on the Sales of Mboma Street Wear

– Under this initiative, various regional representatives of the Rob Youth Foundation would collaborate in selling Mboma Street Wear. Notably, 10% of each sale would be dedicated to the Rob Youth Foundation’s National Sanitary Pads drive campaign, a crucial effort to support the Namibian girl child. This partnership not only promotes local fashion but also addresses a pressing social issue.

2. Sports and Agricultural Project at Shinyungwe Youth Centre

– Ms. Mboma and the Rob Youth Foundation are contemplating the launch of a Sports and Agricultural Project at Shinyungwe Youth Centre in the Kavango East Region. This ambitious endeavour aims to empower youth across the villages in the area, fostering skills and opportunities that can significantly impact local communities.

3. Social Media Marketing Collaboration

– In a digital age, a strong online presence is paramount. Ms. Mboma has graciously offered her support to enhance the Rob Youth Foundation’s social media marketing strategies. This entails sharing or reposting content from the Rob Youth Foundation’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts a minimum of four times a month, with more at her discretion. This support can significantly boost the organization’s outreach and impact.

4. Special Appearances and Event Participation

– Ms. Mboma has expressed her willingness to make special appearances at some of the Rob Youth Foundation’s events, particularly donation handovers, as long as she receives an invitation and her availability permits. Her presence can undoubtedly elevate the impact of these events.

It’s important to note that these collaborations are suggested voluntary agreements, and there are no legal obligations attached. Both parties are committed to the shared mission of making a positive difference in the lives of Namibian youth and communities.

As discussions continue and agreements are reached, the future appears promising for the Rob Youth Foundation and Ms. Christine Mboma’s collaboration. Together, they are poised to create lasting and meaningful change in Namibia. Stay tuned for more updates on this inspiring partnership.