First synthetic netball courts in Namibia coming to Walvis Bay Private High School

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, May 13 – After four years of planning, Walvis Bay Private High School is setting up Astro (synthetic) hockey and netball courts at their school

The school’s management signed a contract with Trompie Contractor on Tuesday, 10 May to start the work on the new facilities.

The groundwork began on Wednesday, 11 May and the courts are due for completion by 26 August 2022.

The students and players at the school are equally excited and said they look forward to starting practice and playing in the wonderful facilities.

“WBPHS is proud to say that this will be the first synthetic netball court in Namibia and we sincerely thank our sponsors and donors who made our dream a reality, for our students and school community,” said sports manager Henry Kemp. – Namibia Daily News