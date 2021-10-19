Trending Now
73 year-old male left in shock after fire razes house down.
National

October 19, 2021

Rundu, Oct 19 – – 73-year old man is still in shock after a fire burnt down his house yesterday at around 18h00. The man who resides in the Ndama Location, said the fire unexplainedly burned down his house, which was situated behind the Swapo office.

Nkumbwa Johannes, in the company of his children, shared his story with *Namibia Daily News*

“While I was sitting (yesterday) I realised that there was actually smoke coming from the other side of my house.”

“I stood up from where I was sitting and ran, shouting for my neighbors for help. I needed water since I don’t have any at my place. One boy came with a 25 lt canister of water to help me. By then I could see the whole house was on fire.”

“By the time the fire brigade came to my rescue, I had lost everything. It still feels like a dream. There was a lot of papers and plastics inside my house. Maybe that also contributed to the huge fire. I have lost all my belongings. I live alone and people here don’t like me. They call me names such as “Placa”, which means a stingy person. The residents here throw stones, papers, and plastics in my yard. They think I don’t deserve to have this place, but after what happened yesterday, I am left with no words.”

“To any Samaritan who wants to help me please contact my daughter Nkumbwa Maria at 0814942300.”

 

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu

