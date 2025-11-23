Israel strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah’s “de facto chief of staff”

JERUSALEM, Nov. 23 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut in an attempt to kill Haytham Ali Tabatabai, whom Netanyahu described as Hezbollah’s de facto chief of staff.

The strike was conducted “in the heart of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff, who led the organization’s force build-up and armament efforts,” according to a statement by Netanyahu’s office.

Local TV channel Al Jadeed reported that the strike killed at least one person and injured several others. “Israel is determined to pursue its objectives anywhere and at any time,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting that Israel “will continue doing whatever is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its ability” to threaten Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike in Beirut, saying it targeted a “key” Hezbollah figure, without elaborating on the outcome of the attack. Footage showed extensive damage to cars and buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency reported that the strike hit an apartment building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood, with injuries reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, which largely ended about 13 months of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has struck Beirut a few times, while attacking other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon almost daily, claiming they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah “threats.”

It has also maintained forces in five main positions in the Lebanese border area. On Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said Israeli strikes and violations had killed 331 people and injured 945 others in Lebanon since Nov. 28, 2024.

Israel’s Home Front Command has not updated its civil defense guidelines for residents in the north, indicating that authorities do not anticipate an imminent response from Hezbollah. Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

Post Views: 5