Botswana’s healthcare facilities experiencing oxygen supply shortage

GABORONE, July 24 — Botswana’s health facilities are suffering from a lack of oxygen, an official said Friday.

“The country has recently experienced an oxygen supply shortage in health facilities, which had a negative impact on hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients,” said Christopher Nyanga, the Ministry of Health & Wellness spokesperson, in a statement issued Friday.

It is worth noting that the recent oxygen generation capacity challenges at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital (SKMTH) and other health facilities are being resolved, he said.

According to the Botswana Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 25-ton oxygen tank was installed last week at SKMTH and other facilities in an effort to increase COVID-19 hospitalization admissions. In addition, the health ministry has issued a tender for the supply of oxygen as well as an Expression of Interest for an oxygen generation plant.

The country in southern Africa has fully vaccinated 120,000 people and is now in phase two of its vaccination program for those aged 45 to 54. (Xinhua)