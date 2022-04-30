Venue and dates for the 2022 Season 9 CVSL announced.

Windhoek, April 30- – The organizer of the Corporate Volleyball Social League have announced the dates and venue of the league for the reminder of the season 9.

One of organizers of the Corporate Volleyball Social League Mr. Albert Khevare announced that season 9 is expected to start on the 28 of May 2022 to be played at Academia High School Sport Stadium. “We are going to start with the Corporate Volleyball Social League next Month on the 28 of May 2022 and we expect fireworks come 28 May and for the remainder of the season”said Albert .

The CVSL season will be played on the 28 of May 2022, that will be followed by another games slated for June 25 2022. The season will come to an end an exciting finale on the 6 of August 2022 according to Mr. Albert Khevare.All games will be played at Academia High School Sport Stadium.

On the 27 of August 2022 there will be an open tournament to be organized as part of Heroes day Commemoration, all teams are welcome to be part of the celebration. Details will be announced before the tournament.

