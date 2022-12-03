Trending Now
Netherlands into World Cup quarterfinals after win over USA
Netherlands into World Cup quarterfinals after win over USA

December 3, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 3 — Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries all scored as the Netherlands qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a 3-1 win over the USA on Saturday evening.
Depay scored the first goal in the 10th minute with a sweet first-time finish after running onto a pass from the overlapping Dumfries as the Netherlands found space behind the USA defense.
Blind added the second on the stroke of halftime, with another sweet finish after running onto another intelligent ball from man of the match Dumfries.
Haji Wright pulled a goal back for the USA with a flick that looped into the corner of the Netherlands’ net in the 76th minute.
The USA were pressing for an equalizer, but Dumfries sealed the win for the Dutch when he volleyed home Blind’s pinpoint cross at the far post. (Xinhua)

