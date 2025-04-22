22 April 2025, Windhoek – Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary “Share a Coke” campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection. In 2011, the brand launched this first-of-its-kind campaign in which you could find your name in place of the logo – an industry-first in personalisation. Now the brand wants you to share a Coke with your friends to celebrate your friendship and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Did you know that 72 per cent of Gen Z seek authenticity and want to connect with real people in everything they do*? In a world where interactions online can feel momentary, sharing a Coke offers a tangible way to show you care.

Meaningful connections thrive both online and o9line. While digital spaces keep us close, it’s those shared moments in real life that make for long lasting memories, yet the physical ‘third spaces’ that nourish these meaningful connections are in decline. “Share a Coke” is celebrating the friendships that define this generation, and the spaces that allow in real life moments of togetherness to thrive.

To celebrate the relaunch of “Share a Coke”, the brand has created “Share a Coke” Memory Maker –an online digital experience that allows you to create memes with your friends and family while enjoying a refreshing Coca-Cola. Partnering with famous creators to create unique templates, you can make your own personalised videos using your own content. The experience is available through the “Share a Coke” digital hub.

So how can you join the fun? Look for personalized Coca-Cola bottles in store and get ready to share the magic with your crew.

In Namibia, consumers can experience the campaign in real time at activations nationwide, where attendees can take part in a host of memorable experiences including their own one of a kind iconic can with their name on it. Personalised Coca-Cola bottles are available at major retailers nationwide. Faith Nehanda, Senior Manager Frontline Marketing, Coca-Cola Namibia says,

“In today’s digital world, it is important to celebrate the unique bonds of friendships and celebrate this important human connection. “Share a Coke” reminds us that memories happen when we come together and experience the real magic of human connection; those spontaneous moments of laughter, stories, and genuine connection, shared over a Coca-Cola can, make life so special.”

For more information on the campaign experiences consumers can visit the “Share A Coke” digital hub .