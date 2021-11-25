TMU Investment CC: Black Friday offers

TMU Investment CC – Time is money and Unity: Offer from November 25 to December 3rd, 2021

Our Contact: 08152183350

Bronze: N$700.00

Founding statement

Accounting letter

Tax certificate Silver: N$1400.00



Founding statement

Accounting letter

Tax certificate & Good standings

Social Security Certificate

SME Certificate

Equity Certificate Gold: N$ 3000.00



Founding statement

Accounting letter

Tax certificate & Good standings

Social Security Certificate

SME Certificate

Equity Certificate

Fitness Certificate NGO/PTY: N$ 2900.00



Memorandum of Association

Accounting letter

Tax certificate

Social Security Certificate

SME Certificate

Equity Certificate Accounting letters



CC -N$ 150.00

PTY/NGO N$ 250.00