Trending Now
Home Advertise TMU Investment CC: Black Friday offers
TMU Investment CC: Black Friday offers
AdvertiseFeature

TMU Investment CC: Black Friday offers

November 25, 2021

TMU Investment CC – Time is money and Unity: Offer from November 25 to December 3rd, 2021
Our Contact: 08152183350

Bronze: N$700.00

  • Founding statement

  • Accounting letter

  • Tax certificate

Silver: N$1400.00

  • Founding statement

  • Accounting letter

  • Tax certificate & Good standings

  • Social Security Certificate

  • SME Certificate

  • Equity Certificate

Gold: N$ 3000.00

  • Founding statement

  • Accounting letter

  • Tax certificate & Good standings

  • Social Security Certificate

  • SME Certificate

  • Equity Certificate

  • Fitness Certificate

NGO/PTY: N$ 2900.00

  • Memorandum of Association

  • Accounting letter

  • Tax certificate

  • Social Security Certificate

  • SME Certificate

  • Equity Certificate

Accounting letters

  • CC -N$ 150.00

  • PTY/NGO N$ 250.00

 

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

United, City set for Mancunian war

November 4, 2021

Three dimensions of nuclear: equity, security and sustainability

September 27, 2021

Blessed Is She to host Second Annual Conference...

October 20, 2021

Urgent: Twahafa Real Estate for sale

October 18, 2021

Funding Proposal and Call For The Implementation of...

September 28, 2021

#Indpendent valentine competition

February 20, 2020

Feel free to contact us.

February 24, 2021

Namibia to host biomass technology expo in August

June 20, 2019

Immaculant Real Estate in collaboration with Deka Realtors...

November 12, 2021

Premier League Preview 20-21 November 2021

November 19, 2021