Blessed Is She to host Second Annual Conference on Confidence.

Windhoek, Oct 20 – – Preparations are currently underway for the second Blessed Is She annual conference which will take place on 23 October 2021. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Blessed Is She Who Is Confident.’

The conference is aimed at Namibian girls and women of all ages from across the country, with the goal of empowering them to discover, celebrate, build, and release the confidence they already possess.

“Last year, we taught women about their worth. This year, we want them to claim and step into their confidence in order to become successful women who are positive influences in their communities”, says Nicole Willemse, Founder and Author of Blessed Is She.

The one-day event will take place both in person and streamed online. Tickets for in-person attendance are N$ 250 and N$ 100 for virtual attendance. Seats will be limited due to Covid19 regulations; hence ladies are encouraged to register early in order to secure their seats. They can register at http://blessedissheconference2020.contactin.bio.

The conference will feature local speakers and international speakers from South Africa who will share their experiences and stories on the topic of confidence. Women can expect to authentically connect with other women who are actively seeking to develop themselves, grow their confidence, and step into who God has called them to be.

For more information about the conference, visit the Blessed Is She Instagram and Facebook page @BlessedIsSheOfficial.

About Blessed Is She Blessed Is She (BIS) is a program run by a registered non-governmental organization (NGO) called C.O.L.S

(Change Of LifeStyle), and it is targeted at young girls and women in Namibia. The vision of BIS is to establish purpose and restore identity. They offer a mentoring program, reading tours, and a yearly conference, all of which are inspired by their book titled “Blessed Is She.”

