UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop fighting in Western Equatoria region

JUBA, Sept. 7 — The UN Mission in South Sudan on Tuesday appealed to the country’s leaders to quell tensions in Tambura and the wider Western Equatoria region after a fresh outbreak of fighting.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom said the insecurity is having a significant impact on civilians, with more than 40,000 people forced to flee their homes.

“It is also vital that political leaders at the national and local level take urgent action to resolve tensions and bring communities together to avoid further loss of life, homes, and livelihoods,” Haysom said in a statement issued in Juba, capital of South Sudan.

There were reports Monday of sporadic shooting between groups in Tambura, endangering the lives of civilians, creating the risk of further displacement, and increasing humanitarian needs.

The latest incident follows rising tension and violence over the past few months.

Haysom urged those engaged in the conflict to end the fighting so that security can be restored, noting that fighting is increasing demand for humanitarian assistance at a time when resources are already stretched.

“Aid workers are also finding themselves caught in the crossfire while trying to carry out their critical tasks. Authorities must do more to ensure that humanitarians have safe and unhindered access to those in need,” he said.

The UN mission said it’s doing all it can to help deter violence and build peace in the affected areas of Western Equatoria and it has extended the duration of the temporary base that it established in Tambura several weeks ago when fighting first broke out.

This has enabled peacekeepers to carry out patrols day and night and provide a protective presence for civilians, including displaced families, said the mission. (Xinhua)