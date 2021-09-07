Trending Now
Home World UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop fighting in Western Equatoria region
UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop fighting in Western Equatoria region
World

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop fighting in Western Equatoria region

written by Paulina Meke September 7, 2021

JUBA, Sept. 7 — The UN Mission in South Sudan on Tuesday appealed to the country’s leaders to quell tensions in Tambura and the wider Western Equatoria region after a fresh outbreak of fighting.
The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom said the insecurity is having a significant impact on civilians, with more than 40,000 people forced to flee their homes.
“It is also vital that political leaders at the national and local level take urgent action to resolve tensions and bring communities together to avoid further loss of life, homes, and livelihoods,” Haysom said in a statement issued in Juba, capital of South Sudan.
There were reports Monday of sporadic shooting between groups in Tambura, endangering the lives of civilians, creating the risk of further displacement, and increasing humanitarian needs.
The latest incident follows rising tension and violence over the past few months.
Haysom urged those engaged in the conflict to end the fighting so that security can be restored, noting that fighting is increasing demand for humanitarian assistance at a time when resources are already stretched.
“Aid workers are also finding themselves caught in the crossfire while trying to carry out their critical tasks. Authorities must do more to ensure that humanitarians have safe and unhindered access to those in need,” he said.
The UN mission said it’s doing all it can to help deter violence and build peace in the affected areas of Western Equatoria and it has extended the duration of the temporary base that it established in Tambura several weeks ago when fighting first broke out.
This has enabled peacekeepers to carry out patrols day and night and provide a protective presence for civilians, including displaced families, said the mission. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australian scientists to target disease-transmitting mosquitoes

August 5, 2021

“Long COVID” patients in U.S. wait months for...

August 27, 2021

Germany to start COVID-19 vaccine donation via COVAX

August 9, 2021

PM to seek US withdrawal delay from Afghanistan

August 23, 2021

US under pressure over Afghan evacuation

August 24, 2021

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry

August 18, 2021

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

54 years on, ASEAN succeeds in ensuring peace,...

August 8, 2021

China’s paper-making industry reports higher revenue, profits

July 31, 2021