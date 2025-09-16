Trending Now
Philippine vessel deliberately rams into China Coast Guard ship in waters near Huangyan Dao: spokesperson
A Philippine supply boat, center, maneuvers around Chinese coast guard ships as they tried to block its way near Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. As a US Navy plane circled overhead, two Philippine navy-manned boats manage to breach through a Chinese coast guard blockade in a dangerous confrontation in the disputed South China Sea and succeeded in delivering food and other supplies to Filipino forces guarding a contested shoal on board BRP Sierra Madre. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
September 16, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 16  — The China Coast Guard (CCG) said a Philippine official vessel deliberately rammed into a CCG ship in China’s territorial waters near Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea on Tuesday morning.

CCG spokesperson Gan Yu said that on Tuesday over 10 Philippine official vessels illegally entered China’s territorial waters near Huangyan Dao, and the CCG took control measures in accordance with the law, including warnings, navigation route control, and the use of water cannon against the Philippine vessels.

However, at around 10 a.m., one of the Philippine vessels, with the hull number 3014, ignored multiple warnings from the Chinese side and deliberately rammed into a CCG ship in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, according to Gan.

The spokesperson said the Philippine side’s intentional infringement and provocative actions are malicious in nature, adding that the Philippine side bears full responsibility for the collision. (Xinhua)

