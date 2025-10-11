Trending Now
5 killed in house fire in Vietnam’s capital

October 11, 2025

HANOI, Oct. 11 — Five members of a family, including a six-year-old child, were killed in a house fire in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi on Saturday morning, local media VnExpress reported.

The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. in a four-storey house with an attic, each floor covering about 30 square meters.

The house is located deep in an alley on Kim Hoa Street, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Ward, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, a middle-aged couple, their son, daughter-in-law and six-year-old grandchild were inside.

The house was enclosed with iron bars from top to bottom, preventing those inside from escaping, the report said. (Xinhua)

