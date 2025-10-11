Trending Now
3 dead in light plane crash in southeast Australia
AustraliaDisasterInternationaltragedy

3 dead in light plane crash in southeast Australia

October 11, 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 11– Three people died after a light plane crashed and caught on fire south of Wollongong, in southeast Australia, on Saturday morning.

The plane crashed at Shellharbour Airport shortly after taking off, police of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement.

Upon crashing to the ground, the plane caught fire, which was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Emergency services were at the scene, and a crime scene has been established. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified, the statement said. (Xinhua)

