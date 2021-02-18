Namibia to receive 100 000 Chinese vaccines doses from China.

Windhoek, Feb. 17-Chinese Ambassador to Namibia H.E Zhang Yiming this morning announced that the Government of China will donate 100 000 Chinese vaccines doses to Namibia .”We are in discussion with the line ministry of the government of Namibia regarding the vaccines and we will announce when is the donation will arrive in the country”. The Ambassador made the announcement during the handover Ceremony of 1 Million Namibian dollars to the One Economy Foundation by the Chinese government and Swakopmund Uranium.

Yiming also announced that Namibia will be prioritized as one of the African countries to acquire the Chinese vaccines as 53 African countries are expected to acquire the vaccines from China.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info