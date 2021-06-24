Namibia registers highest daily COVID-19 death toll

WINDHOEK, June 24 — Namibia on Wednesday recorded 45 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase since the virus was reported in the country in March last year.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the 45 cases were recorded from 10 districts in the country.

“With concern, we continue to record a high number of deaths due to COVID-19. patients are urged to visit health facilities as early as possible for medical assistance. Late health-seeking behavior leads to high mortality,” he said.

Namibia has so far recorded 77,333 COVID-19 positive cases, with a cumulative number of 1,224 deaths.

– Xinhua