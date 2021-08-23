Shebeen owners not happy about the new regulations

Windhoek,23 August-Shebeen operators have given the Government until Wednesday to respond to their petition, pleading for onsite alcohol consumption.

Many shebeen owners are saying that their livelihoods are on the verge of collapse.

Shebeen owners countrywide last week staged demonstrations petitioning the Government to revise the current regulations to allow them to sell alcohol on site from 09h00 to 22h00, Mondays to Saturdays, and from 14h00 to 20h00 on Sundays.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, however expressed his doubts whether social distancing and mask wearing are adhered to at these outlets.

The latest regulations still prohibit bars and shebeens from serving alcohol on an onsite basis.

Shebeen owners claim they are being treated unfairly compared to restaurants, hotels, casinos and nightclubs, where alcohol consumption is permitted on site.

According to one bar owner their assets are being repossessed as they are unable to pay their bills.

Additionally they have to let staff go on a daily basis. “Letting someone go whose only income was the salary I paid her is heartbreaking. However, with all due respect and without contravening the law and disobeying the Head of State and Covid regulations, we would like to be allowed to operate for more hours and until Saturday, since most of our customers are employed and by the time they get home the shebeens are already closed.”

She furthermore said not all parents want to drink in the presence of their children.

Anna Hepeni

anna@namibiadailynews.info