Africa’s COVID-19 cases top 3.77 mln: Africa CDC.

Meanwhile, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa rose to 99,430, the Africa CDC said, adding that a total of 3,320,739 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of the number of positive cases, followed by the North Africa region, it said. And South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa. Of the five countries, South Africa has so far reported 48,313 deaths, the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Africa, followed by Egypt and Morocco with 10,101 and 8,504 deaths respectively. The African Union has recently emphasized that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.Xinhua