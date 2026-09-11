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Laos urges public vigilance as heavy rainfall continues
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Laos urges public vigilance as heavy rainfall continues

September 11, 2026

VIENTIANE, Sept. 11– The Lao weather bureau has issued a heavy rainfall warning, urging the public to remain vigilant as continued rain is forecast across the country from Sept. 12 to 14.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued the warning on Friday, saying a low-pressure trough extending across central and southern Laos toward a strong low-pressure system over the central South China Sea is expected to strengthen on Sept. 12 and may develop into a tropical depression.

The system, combined with strengthening southwest monsoon winds, is expected to bring widespread light to moderate thunderstorms across Laos, with rainfall affecting areas from the northeast to the central and southern regions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, particularly in Bolikhamxay, Khammuan, Savannakhet, Salavan, Sekong, Champasak and Attapeu provinces.

Authorities and residents are advised to remain alert and prepare for prolonged rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, landslides, river flooding, and urban inundation.

(Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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