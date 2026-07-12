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Home InternationalMiddle East 3 missiles from Iran land inside Jordan, causing no casualties: military source
3 missiles from Iran land inside Jordan, causing no casualties: military source
Middle East

3 missiles from Iran land inside Jordan, causing no casualties: military source

July 12, 2026

AMMAN, July 12  — Three missiles launched from Iranian territory landed at several locations inside Jordan early Sunday, causing minor material damage but no casualties, a military source said.

The source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces said Royal Engineering Corps teams were immediately dispatched to the sites to secure the areas and deal with the missile remnants in accordance with approved technical procedures, while relevant authorities continued to monitor the situation on the ground.

The source stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces will not allow the kingdom’s airspace or territory to be used as an arena for conflict that threatens its security and stability.

The military will respond firmly to any threat to the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens, the source said, adding that all military formations and units remain at the highest level of readiness to confront any potential threat.

The incident came amid heightened tensions as the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iranian military targets on Sunday, while Iran retaliated against U.S. bases and facilities across the Gulf, marking a sharp escalation despite a memorandum of understanding signed in June.

Missile alerts sounded in Bahrain, while attacks were also reported in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Iranian media said the strikes targeted U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it also struck support and refueling facilities for U.S. naval vessels at Oman’s Port of Duqm.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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