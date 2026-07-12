Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East U.S. military says southern Hormuz route remains open despite Iran’s announcement
U.S. military says southern Hormuz route remains open despite Iran’s announcement
Middle East

U.S. military says southern Hormuz route remains open despite Iran’s announcement

July 12, 2026

LONDON, July 12– The U.S.-led Joint Maritime Information Center said on Sunday that despite Iran announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the southern route along the Omani coast remains available and has been expanded to accommodate two-way traffic.

The advisory, released by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, cited additional information from the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which said the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and is not subject to coercion or control by any single nation.

“Despite Iran’s claims that the Strait is closed, U.S. forces are prepared to maintain freedom of navigation and safeguard lawful commerce,” NAVCENT said, adding that the southern route through the Strait remains open.

According to the advisory, the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains “severe.” It also warned mariners to remain aware of a mine danger area within the traditional Traffic Separation Scheme(TSS).

Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, the traditional TSS in the Strait of Hormuz became unsuitable for navigation due to the mine threat.

Following the signing of an MoU between the United States and Iran, two alternative transit routes effectively emerged: a northern route controlled by Iran and a southern route along the Omani coast, where U.S. forces provide navigation support and coordination.

Data compiled by multiple maritime information platforms show that vessel traffic through the Strait has dropped sharply in recent days following attacks on ships near the southern route.

Most vessels have transited via the northern route, while only a limited number have continued to use the southern route. The United States has launched multiple rounds of strikes against Iran, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.

Early on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed until further notice and “until the end of U.S. interference in this region.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 16
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

World Bank suggests Australia change visa policy on...

April 2, 2018

UN scales up Gaza relief operations

October 15, 2025

2 IRGC members killed, 2 wounded in “terrorist”...

June 30, 2026

Trump threatens massive missile strike on Iran if...

July 11, 2026

Israeli army allows limited entry for women into...

April 13, 2026

British, Oman leaders urge U.S., Iran “find a...

April 12, 2026

Australian experts say U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran violate...

March 3, 2026

4 Palestinians injured, 3 arrested by Israeli army...

October 25, 2025

Maritime monitor reports suspicious activities in Gulf of...

May 23, 2026

Iran’s FM, UN chief discuss situations in Gaza,...

October 21, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.