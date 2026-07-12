U.S. military says southern Hormuz route remains open despite Iran’s announcement

LONDON, July 12– The U.S.-led Joint Maritime Information Center said on Sunday that despite Iran announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the southern route along the Omani coast remains available and has been expanded to accommodate two-way traffic.

The advisory, released by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, cited additional information from the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which said the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and is not subject to coercion or control by any single nation.

“Despite Iran’s claims that the Strait is closed, U.S. forces are prepared to maintain freedom of navigation and safeguard lawful commerce,” NAVCENT said, adding that the southern route through the Strait remains open.

According to the advisory, the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains “severe.” It also warned mariners to remain aware of a mine danger area within the traditional Traffic Separation Scheme(TSS).

Following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, the traditional TSS in the Strait of Hormuz became unsuitable for navigation due to the mine threat.

Following the signing of an MoU between the United States and Iran, two alternative transit routes effectively emerged: a northern route controlled by Iran and a southern route along the Omani coast, where U.S. forces provide navigation support and coordination.

Data compiled by multiple maritime information platforms show that vessel traffic through the Strait has dropped sharply in recent days following attacks on ships near the southern route.

Most vessels have transited via the northern route, while only a limited number have continued to use the southern route. The United States has launched multiple rounds of strikes against Iran, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.

Early on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed until further notice and “until the end of U.S. interference in this region.” (Xinhua)

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