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South Africans urged to build caring communities on Mandela Day
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South Africans urged to build caring communities on Mandela Day

July 18, 2026

CAPE TOWN, July 18– South Africa’s Parliament on Saturday called on all South Africans to build caring communities and make service to others part of everyday life as the country marked Nelson Mandela International Day.

Nelson Mandela International Day, observed annually on July 18, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, while Mandela Month is observed throughout July to honor Mandela’s birthday and encourage people to devote 67 minutes — one minute for every year Mandela dedicated to public service — to community service and acts of kindness.

In a statement, Presiding Officers of Parliament — Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane — urged South Africans to honor the legacy of the former president through sustained acts of service and community building.

“Mandela Day should inspire South Africans to move beyond the symbolic 67 minutes of service and commit themselves to tackling poverty, inequality and social exclusion throughout the year,” the statement said.

Referring to this year’s Mandela Day theme, “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” Parliament said the theme “reminds the nation that the work of building a just and equal South Africa is far from over.”

While acknowledging the country’s democratic progress, Parliament said poverty, unemployment and inequality remain among South Africa’s greatest challenges.

“Building the South Africa that Nelson Mandela envisioned is a shared responsibility. Parliament will continue to fulfil its constitutional mandate, but lasting change depends on the collective efforts of all South Africans,” the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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