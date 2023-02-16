22 pct of young Angolans unemployed: report

Luanda, Feb. 16 — A World Bank report said that 22 percent of young Angolans of working age are unemployed, while this group represents 31 percent of the total population and more than half of the labor force.

The Report on Youth Employment in Angola: Opportunities, Challenges, and Orientation of Public Policies, prepared by the World Bank with the support of the Angolan National Institute of Employment and Vocational Training, released Wednesday in Luanda, the capital of Angola, also said that 85 percent of young Angolans work in low-quality jobs, which “limits the future economic and social stability of Angola.”

Young people represent 83 percent of Angola’s unemployed, and 96 percent are economically vulnerable. In Angola, 57 percent of young people, however, have completed secondary education, a figure higher than that of other age groups, said the report.

“The challenges will increase as the young population will double over the next 30 years, reaching more than 27 million people between 15 and 34 years old,” read the report.

Angola currently has 9.1 million jobs for 14.1 million working-age people, among which 5.5 million are self-employed or unpaid family workers. (Xinhua)