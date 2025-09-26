Trump to impose series of tariffs beginning Oct. 1

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26– U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that tariffs, on top of the sweeping reciprocal duties imposed on countries worldwide, will be collected on specific products starting from Oct. 1.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 percent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump posted on social media on Thursday.

“‘IS BUILDING’ will be defined as, ‘breaking ground’ and/or ‘under construction’,” he explained. In a separate post on the same day, Trump wrote, “We will be imposing a 50 percent Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30 percent Tariff on Upholstered Furniture.”

“The reason for this is the large-scale ‘FLOODING’ of these products into the United States by other outside Countries,” Trump wrote.

“It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process.” Trump also announced a 25 percent tariff beginning Oct. 1 on “Heavy (Big!) Trucks” made outside the United States.

“We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!” he posted.

Earlier, when the Trump administration-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, copper, and automobiles, U.S. automakers had been considering sourcing more components from Mexico to benefit from concessions under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), local media reported.

Statistics of the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that due to tariffs, furniture on the U.S. market in August 2025 cost 4.7 percent more than in August 2024. And the price of living room and dining room furniture has risen 9.5 percent over the past 12 months.

For pharmaceuticals, Trump said in August that the United States would begin with a “small tariff” on imported drugs before raising duties to 150 percent within 18 months and ultimately to 250 percent. U.S. drugmakers have taken Trump’s tariff threats seriously, reports said Thursday.

They have unveiled plans to build or expand U.S. manufacturing operations in the coming years. But for small manufacturers, it is difficult to know the exposure they may face.

The Supreme Court will consider whether the Trump administration can use emergency powers to justify its sweeping tariffs on other nations in October. (Xinhua)

