EU donates 100 mln euros to Tunisia to support its economy
ECONOMICS

EU donates 100 mln euros to Tunisia to support its economy

November 15, 2022

TUNIS, Nov. 14 — The European Union (EU) has signed an agreement to donate 100 million euros(103.31 million U.S. dollars)to Tunisia to support the country’s economy, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement on Monday.
“The donation will support measures aimed at mitigating the repercussions of COVID-19 in the country as well as to support economic activity by contributing to activating the reforms recently approved by the Tunisian government,” said the statement.
The agreement was signed by the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied and the EU Ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro.
On the occasion, Saied hailed that the bloc’s long-standing support to Tunisia “consolidates its position as the first and strategic partner” of the country.
He pointed out that cooperation between the two sides has witnessed remarkable development since 2011, including in the fields of financial and technical support, and diversification of economic activities.
For his part, Cornaro renewed the EU’s commitment to assisting Tunisia to gradually overcome the existing difficulties and achieve an effective and lasting democratic and economic transition. (Xinhua)

