Israel’s “aggression” against Qatar not possible without U.S. permission: Iran’s military chief

TEHRAN, Sept. 11 — Iran’s military chief said on Thursday that Israel’s “aggression” against Qatar would not have occurred without coordination with the United States and its green light, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a phone call with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, during which they discussed Israel’s Tuesday airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha that targeted Hamas officials.

Mousavi said that Iran and its armed forces would stand by the Qatari government, people and armed forces “until the end.”

Stressing that Iran strongly condemned Israel’s attack, Mousavi noted that Iran’s armed forces would never hesitate to support their “Qatari brothers,” as relations between the two countries and their peoples had always been based on “fraternity.”

The Iranian official said that Western support, especially from the United States, for Israel’s “occupation,” the killing of Palestinians, and “aggressions” against the region’s countries was the main reason encouraging Israeli actions.

The Qatari defense minister, for his part, praised the Iranian government and people for voicing solidarity with their Qatari counterparts.

Noting that the attack took place while meetings were being held to achieve peace in Gaza, the Qatari minister stressed that the Israeli move was a violation of all red lines. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47