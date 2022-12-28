21 people killed in two road accidents in Nigeria

LAGOS, Dec. 28 — Twenty-one people were killed in two road accidents in Nigeria on Monday and Tuesday, traffic police said.

The first accident happened on Monday in the central north part of the country, in which two vehicles collided head-on after losing control, Kuwar Tsukwam, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander in the Niger state, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eleven people died in the accident, which was caused by overspeeding, Tsukwam said.

The second accident occurred on Tuesday along an expressway in the southwest part of the country, killing 10 people and injuring six others, after a commercial bus fell into a roadside ditch when trying to avoid a truck that was driving against traffic, Bisi Kazeem, a spokesperson for the FRSC headquarters, said in a statement.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. (Xinhua)