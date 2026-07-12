Burundi, Russia agree to support African-led peace initiatives

BUJUMBURA, July 12 — Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed on the need to support African peace initiatives based on the principle of African solutions to African problems, Burundian authorities have said.

The agreement was reached during talks on Friday between the two sides in Bujumbura, Burundi’s commercial capital, according to Nancy Ninette Mutoni, spokesperson for the Burundian president.

Mutoni said Ndayishimiye and Lavrov discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a range of sectors, including energy, health, agriculture, transport, security, infrastructure development, technology, education, and investment.

“They also addressed the urgent issues facing the African continent, particularly the security situation in the sub-region, especially in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and terrorist attacks in the Sahel. The urgent African response to the Ebola virus disease was also discussed,” she said, adding that Russia had pledged support for Ebola testing.

During the meeting, Lavrov delivered an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, inviting Ndayishimiye to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October 2026.

Lavrov arrived in Burundi on Friday afternoon for a working visit and was welcomed by his Burundian counterpart, Edouard Bizimana, minister of foreign affairs, regional integration, and development cooperation.

Before meeting Ndayishimiye, who currently serves as AU chairperson, the Russian delegation held bilateral talks with a Burundian delegation led by Bizimana.

Lavrov departed Burundi on Friday evening after concluding his visit. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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