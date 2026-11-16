JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 16 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for greater domestic artificial intelligence (AI) development, urging the country to become a technology creator rather than a foreign tech consumer.

Addressing a high-level South African delegation in Silicon Valley, California, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the country must develop its own AI technologies, enterprises, and intellectual property, and seize the opportunities presented by rapid technological advances to strengthen its standing in the global digital economy, said a government statement released Monday.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s established universities, research institutions, financial services sector, and burgeoning tech industry are strong foundations for local innovation, as well as existing data centers and cloud infrastructure investments.

However, he stressed the need to channel greater funding into advanced computing, research and development, and tech-driven industries to transform South Africa into a hub of digital innovation rather than merely a host for foreign infrastructure.

The president also underscored the importance of responsible AI governance. He called for robust safeguards to protect privacy, security, and human dignity, insisting that technological progress remain subject to human oversight and democratic accountability.

To attract sustained investment and nurture innovation, Ramaphosa identified four essential pillars: reliable and affordable energy, expanded digital connectivity, improved skills development, and policy certainty. He further urged the government to accelerate its own adoption of AI to enhance public service delivery.

Concluding his remarks, Ramaphosa challenged the delegation to draft a set of practical initiatives within 90 days of returning home, targeting investment, research partnerships, skills training, and public-sector AI applications. He added that the true measure of the trip’s success will be the tangible partnerships, investments, and concrete projects it yields. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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