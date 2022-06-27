At least 18 soldiers killed in clashes in South Sudan

NAIROBI, June 27 — At least 18 South Sudan soldiers were killed following clashes with armed rustlers over the weekend in the country’s northern Warrap State, a local official confirmed on Monday.

Riing Deng Adiing, the Warrap State Information Minister, said the deadly violence erupted on June 26 in Rualbet Payam after soldiers pursued armed youth from the Awan Parek community who had raided 125 heads of cattle in Aliek Payam of the Tonj North County.

Eighteen soldiers got killed during the fire exchange with the armed youth, Deng told Xinhua by phone from Kuacjok town of Warrap state.

Deng also revealed that seven youths were killed during the clashes.

Bak Ajuot, Acting Commissioner of Tonj North County confirmed the incident, adding that “we don’t know the number of wounded people but this will soon be confirmed.” (Xinhua)