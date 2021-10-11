Over 400 participate in 4th Tanzania Kung Fu competition

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 12 — Over 400 people from Kung Fu Clubs across Tanzania’s 26 regions have participated in the 4th Tanzania Kung Fu competition, organizers said on Monday.

The two-day event that started on Sunday through Monday took place under the umbrella of All Martial Arts Games that was aimed at promoting Kung Fu in the East African nation, said Bora Kapipi, secretary-general of Tanzania Wushu Association (TWA), organizer of the competition.

Kapipi, 37, told Xinhua at the Dar es Salaam International Fair Grounds, the venue of the competition, that the annual event attracted people from all walks of life.

He said apart from Kung Fu, other eight games, including judo, wrestling and kickboxing featured in the competition as one way of attracting them to cultivate interest in Kung Fu.

Kapipi added that the competition had full support from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and the Chinese embassy in Tanzania.

Saidi Livingstone, one of the participants from the Dar es Salaam-based Amani Shaolin Kung Fu Club, said he decided to participate in the competition to fulfill his ambition of becoming one of Tanzania’s leading martial artists.

“This competition will help me to reinforce my confidence in Kung Fu and it will also help me to prepare for other competitions in the future,” he said. (Xinhua)