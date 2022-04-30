Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 7 killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria
7 killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria
Africa

7 killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria

April 30, 2022

LAGOS, April 30 (Xinhua) — Seven people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun on Friday, local authorities said.

Ahmed Umar, a sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, told reporters that a bus driver lost control of his vehicle, which rammed into a moving truck head-on along an expressway.

“A total of 16 people, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident,” Umar said, adding that five men were injured, while six men and one woman died in the mishap. The survivors were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable, if the bus driver had not sped excessively on the slippery highway, as it was raining at the time of the accident.

He warned motorists not to overspeed or drive recklessly, so as to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

PITSO ‘s AL ALHY WANT SHALULILE

April 9, 2021

UN chief welcomes efforts to promote peace in...

April 24, 2022

Zambia’s cabinet approves introduction of cybersecurity law

February 2, 2021

Botswana vehicle stock down

October 8, 2021

Airlink adds 4th South Africa-Namibia route.

February 16, 2021

Desert locust infestation declines in Horn of Africa: FAO.

March 29, 2021

Nigeria says army kills several IS militants

November 29, 2021

More than 4,000 girls impregnated in eastern Zambia...

January 3, 2019

At least 25 killed in fresh clashes in...

September 21, 2017

Mozambique receives 1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

July 29, 2021