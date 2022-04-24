Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery
Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery
Smoke rises as an illegal oil refinery burns after a military chase in a winding creek near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, on December 6, 2012. Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as "oil bunkering" - hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. The practice, which leaves oil spewing from pipelines for miles around, managed to lift around a fifth of Nigeria's two million barrel a day production last year according to the finance ministry.
Africa

Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery

April 24, 2022

ABUJA, April 24– Over 100 people have been killed following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria’s southern state of Imo, official and local sources said on Saturday.

The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal oil refinery in Egbema local government area, a boundary area between the southern states of Imo and Rivers, an official said, confirming over 100 killed so far.

“There was a fire outbreak at an illegal bunkering site affecting over 100 people burned beyond recognition,” Goodluck Opiah, the commissioner for petroleum resources in Imo, told Xinhua.

Opiah said unidentified burned bodies littered the area, disclosing that the government had already declared wanted the operator of the illegal oil refinery, who is said to be currently on the run.

The explosion was suddenly heard in the forest between the states of Imo and Rivers, with thick smoke engulfing the entire area, according to Collins Ajie, a community leader and president-general of the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas Producing Areas in Imo.

“It is unfortunate; a tragedy no one dreamed of where about 108 burned bodies have been counted so far,” Ajie told Xinhua by telephone.

Such illegal oil refineries operate by tapping crude oil from pipelines owned by oil companies and distilled into products in improvised tanks.

Oil pipeline vandalism and oil theft are frequently reported in Nigeria, causing huge economic losses. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

At least 2 killed in suicide bombing in...

February 11, 2022

Zambia threatens to deregister churches and civil society...

February 16, 2018

Four grave diggers killed by lightning strike in...

January 10, 2022

South Africa’s ruling party leads in general elections...

May 9, 2019

U.S. urges Sudan to investigate violent clashes in...

September 27, 2017

S. African constitutional court agrees to hear Zuma’s...

July 3, 2021

Africa CDC to deploy emergency response team in...

February 16, 2021

Mozambique receives 1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

July 29, 2021

At least 25 killed in fresh clashes in...

September 21, 2017

HOMELESS MAN DISCOVERS A NEWBORN BABY IN A...

July 17, 2021