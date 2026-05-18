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Iran’s IRGC says struck U.S.-Israel-linked “terror” groups in Iraq
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Iran’s IRGC says struck U.S.-Israel-linked “terror” groups in Iraq

May 18, 2026

TEHRAN, May 18  — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that its forces have struck “counter-revolutionary terrorist” groups allegedly attempting to transport a large batch of U.S.-made weapons and ammunition into Iraq on behalf of the United States and Israel.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the intelligence forces of its Ground Force’s Hamzeh Sayyed al-Shuhada base carried out the operation in Baneh County in Iran’s western Kurdestan province.

Large quantities of arms and ammunition were seized, the IRGC said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest all members of the groups. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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