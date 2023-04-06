Zimbabwe Considers Law Criminalizing Recruitment of Health Workers by Other Countries

HARARE, April 6 — Zimbabwe’s Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the health minister, has warned that the country may implement a law criminalising the recruitment of Zimbabwean health professionals by other countries. Mr Chiwenga has described the drain of healthcare professionals as a form of human trafficking and has accused those who recruit Zimbabwean health professionals of robbing the country of its human capital. He has called for stiffer penalties to be imposed on those who engage in this practice, saying that it is a crime against humanity that violates the human rights of Zimbabweans.

According to local media reports, more than 4,000 nurses and doctors have left Zimbabwe since February 2021. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has been a popular destination for Zimbabwean health workers, as wages are much higher than those paid in Zimbabwe. However, last month, the UK halted the recruitment of Zimbabwean health workers after the country was placed on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) red list, which denotes countries facing serious health personnel challenges.

Zimbabwe is currently facing an economic crisis that has led to inflation and a drastic reduction in wages. As a result, many healthcare professionals have left the country in search of better opportunities. The Zimbabwe Medical Association has reported that the country has only 3,500 doctors for a population of 15 million people.

Mr Chiwenga has called on the international community to take this issue seriously and to work with Zimbabwe to address the country’s healthcare personnel challenges. He has emphasised that the shortage of healthcare professionals is a grave concern and is contributing to the suffering of the Zimbabwean people.

Source: BBC News