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Zambia strengthens Ebola preparedness measures amid outbreak in neighboring DR Congo
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Zambia strengthens Ebola preparedness measures amid outbreak in neighboring DR Congo

June 8, 2026

LUSAKA, June 8 — The Zambian government is treating the Ebola outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo with the utmost seriousness and has put in place a range of measures to strengthen national preparedness and response, Vice President Mutale Nalumango said on Sunday.

In an address broadcast on state television, she said the government has conducted a national assessment of the country’s readiness to prevent, detect and respond to any potential threat posed by Ebola virus disease.

The assessment covered surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, case management, border health control measures, and emergency coordination.

She said that the exercise has helped the government identify and address operational gaps, ensuring that resources are directed where they are most needed.

Case definitions and protocols have been reinforced in health facilities, while rapid response teams remain on standby to investigate alerts and take appropriate action, he added.

Nalumango also said health screening measures have been strengthened at key points of entry and the government is mobilizing protective equipment, medical supplies, and other essential commodities to support preparedness efforts at national, provincial and district levels. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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