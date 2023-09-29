Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian troops kill 191 suspected gunmen in two weeks: official
Nigerian troops kill 191 suspected gunmen in two weeks: official
Africa

Nigerian troops kill 191 suspected gunmen in two weeks: official

September 29, 2023

ABUJA, Sept. 29 — At least 191 suspected gunmen were killed in various clearance operations by troops across the country in the past two weeks, a military official said Thursday.

Edward Buba, the spokesman for the Nigerian military, told reporters in the national capital of Abuja that 184 others were apprehended during the period, as troops continued their raids on hideouts of criminal gangs across the country.

Buba said the troops also rescued at least 91 victims of kidnapping from the gunmen’s hideouts, adding that a total of 104 suspected members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province, and their families, also surrendered to troops in the country’s northeast region during the operations. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s senior netball team falls to South Africa.

March 25, 2021

Six killed, 16 injured in car bombing in...

June 15, 2019

African statisticians urged to take ownership of their...

October 3, 2018

Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases...

October 8, 2021

Tanzanian gov’t bans weekly tabloid over publication of...

September 21, 2017

S. Africa woos Chinese investors for special economic...

May 20, 2018

Zimbabwe locks down central city amid COVID-19 variant...

May 22, 2021

Zimbabwe, Zambia allocated more water for power generation...

June 25, 2021

Former South African President Jacob Zuma admitted to...

August 6, 2021

Airlink adds 4th South Africa-Namibia route.

February 16, 2021