Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica (Special for CAFS) Zambia finalizes guidelines on issuance of green bonds
(Special for CAFS) Zambia finalizes guidelines on issuance of green bonds
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Zambia finalizes guidelines on issuance of green bonds

December 1, 2022

LUSAKA, Dec. 1 — Zambia has finalized the guidelines and listing rules for the issuance of green bonds to support climate-related projects, a government official said Thursday.
Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said the finalization of the guidelines creates a credible opportunity for raising financing through green bonds for climate change projects and green growth, according to a release from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.
“To promote green bond trading, we have provided tax exemption on withholding tax on interest income earned on green bonds with a maturity of at least three years. We are also in the process of developing legislation to regulate the carbon market,” he said.
The official, who addressed the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) forum on financing for recovery and development in an era of interrelated global crises in Geneva, Switzerland, added that the agreement by the COP27 (the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) for providing loss and damage funding for countries hard hit by climate change like Zambia will be an important source of financing for recovery and development.
Despite Zambia not being a major polluter, the country was facing the negative consequences of climate change hence the need for more financing and research in climate variability to inform appropriate policy interventions, he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 39
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya to begin trials of Chinese-built Nairobi expressway

March 22, 2022

Tunisia denies links of extremists to Tunis cafe...

May 26, 2019

suspends poultry imports from South Africa over bird...

April 16, 2021

Cameroon arrests five policemen over torture video

September 25, 2021

UN suspends humanitarian aid after attacks in Nigeria’s...

April 19, 2021

Zambian president Hichilema announces military, police appointments

August 30, 2021

PHOTO OF THE DAY.

December 4, 2020

Fire in residential building kills 5 in India

July 23, 2018

Botswana entrepreneur turns to indigenous trees for livestock...

October 17, 2022

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018