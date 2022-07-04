Youthful DJ (19) takes South Africa by storm.

By Nankali za Muserengwa

WINDHOEK, 4 July – O-Ratile Moswatupa, a young and enthusiastic DJ says South Africa must expect more of his music.

Speaking from his home in Pretoria, South Africa this afternoon, the enterprising DJ also known by his stage name Djkingssa, who realeased a popular single hit called “my trip to Shoshanguve” told this reporter that this is only the beginning of his music career.

The DJ, who is also a founder of Vision & Mission Entertainment (VME), also released a mix called “Sosha Jukulane vol 1-4”.

“Soshanguve is the place in the township named Jukulane where I grew up, my child memories are of that place,” he said.

He is busy working on an album featuring the likes of P’kay Dee and Kay, which he hopes to drop soon. In this album is a song paying tribute to his late sister.

“From my younger age I always wanted to do music but didn’t have the chance and support since I was raised by a single mother who always encouraged me to believe in myself,” he said. – Namibia Daily News