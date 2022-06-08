DStv EMERGES AS AFRICA’S MOST ADMIRED MEDIA BRAND FOR 2022

WINDHOEK, June 8 — DStv Namibia scooped two awards, namely the Most Admired Media Brand and the Most Admired African Brand in Namibia, as voted by Namibians, during Africa’s Best Brands ceremony in Windhoek on Monday, 6 June.

Organized by Brand Africa in partnership with TBWA Paragon, the research was conducted based on pan-African surveys covering over 25 countries which collectively account for an estimated 85% of Africa’s population and 85% of the continent’s GDP.

“At MultiChoice Namibia, we believe we are more than just entertainment – we connect, care and create value-for-money platforms for our customers and ensure we constantly deliver unmatched customer service. We are honoured to receive prestigious recognition for our efforts in Namibia and will continue our role as Africa’s most loved storyteller,”,” said MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze. “The timing of this perfectly ties in with our celebration of 30 years of MultiChoice in Namibia this year. I’d like to thank all our loyal customers and those who have participated in the survey as this would not have been possible without them.”

Research for the best brands is conducted by GeoPoll, a leading mobile surveying platform, with strategic analysis, insights and ranking conducted by Kantar, a leading data, insights and consulting company and Brand Leadership Group. Results are based on in-country surveys where the best brands are selected from a variety of sectors including finance. DStv is a direct broadcast satellite service that was launched on 6 October 1995. It is currently available in 54 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The results are published annually in a comprehensive cover story by African Business (https://www.brand.africa/Home/Reports), the award-winning pan-African magazine for business decision-makers since 1966.