MULTICHOICE ANNOUNCES PSL OPEN WINDOW TO DStv CUSTOMERS

MultiChoice Namibia has announced that from Saturday, September 17 to Tuesday, October 2, 2022, all DStv customers will have access to some of the biggest DStv Premiership games.

Customers with DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages can now watch their favourite Namibian stars thrive in the South African Premier Division (PSL/DStv Premiership) on DStv Channel 202 for an exclusive open view period.

“As the number one sports broadcaster, MultiChoice Namibia has decided to open up the SuperSport channel (DStv Channel 202) to bring the best in football to our customers, and we hope viewers will enjoy all of the nail-biting PSL action on offer,” said MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director Roger Gertze.

South Africa’s biggest teams, including Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows, Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AmaZulu, are expected to compete, but all eyes will be on Namibian football star, Peter Shalulile.

The 28-year-old recently signed a five-year contract with the Mamelodi Sundowns Club, which comes as no surprise given his numerous awards, including the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award for his outstanding performance in the previous league.

Namibians are encouraged to look out for AmaZulu’s Riaan Hanamub, Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto Kavendji, Moroka Swallows’ Virgil Vries, and Chippa United’s Lloyd Kazapua and Elmo Kambindu.

Don’t miss out – make sure to head over to dstv.com to check out the schedules for the upcoming games and join in on the action. Alternatively, you can stream the matches from the DStv App wherever you are.