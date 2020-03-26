Xi calls for resolutely fighting all-out global war against COVID-19

BEIJING, March 26 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the world needs to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against the COVID-19 outbreak. Xi made the remarks in Beijing while attending the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 via video link. Xi said the community of nations must move swiftly to stem the spread of the virus. Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China will be more than ready to share its good practices, conduct joint research and development of drugs and vaccines, and provide assistance where it can to countries hit by the growing outbreak, Xi said. Xinhua

BISHKEK, June 12, 2019 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is received by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov upon his arrival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, June 12, 2019. Xi arrived here Wednesday for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)