Breaking news :Christine Mboma set a new record in Czech Republic.

Windhoek,June 7–News coming from Prague, Christine Mboma has just set a new record of 22.67 seconds in women 200 metres race at Juliska stadium in the Josef Odlozil memorial athletic event in Czech Republic, Prague.Gambian Gina Bass came second clocking 22.76 seconds while Beatrice Masilingi took the third spot clocking 22.82 seconds.

Christine and Beatrice ran in the 200 metres against Gina Bass from Gambia, Jusztina Csoti from Hungary, Desiree Henry Great Britain, Barbora Splechtnova from Czech Republic, Ashleigh Nelson Great Britain and Marcela Pirkva from Czech Republic.

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are outside the country preparing for upcoming Olympics to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

