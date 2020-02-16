China claim World Cup Short Track mixed 2,000m relay gold

DORDRECHT, Netherlands, Feb. 16-- China scooped gold in the mixed 2,000m relay at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dordrecht, the Netherlands on Saturday. Comprising Fan Kexin, Zhang Yuting, Wu Dajing and Han Tianyu, the Chinese team crossed the line first in two minutes and 42.442 seconds, followed by South Korea and Japan in 2:42.551 and 2:42.552 respectively. In the women's 1,500m final, home favorite Suzanne Schulting took first place in a time of 2:21.314, just 0.02 seconds ahead of South Korea's Kim Ji-yoo, with Kim's compatriot Noh Ah-rum ranking third in 2:21.453. As the world No. 1 over the 1,500m distance, Schulting has topped the podium at the Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and at World Cups, but had never won a World Cup gold in front of a home crowd before Saturday. "It's insane, to do this in front of a sold-out arena," said the Dutch skater. "To take the win just on the finish line, that's the most beautiful thing." South Korea's Lee Yu-bin finished first in the women's 1,000m in 1:31.004, followed by Zhang Chutong of China and Poland's Natalia Maliszewska. "I didn't expect it at all and am very proud of this medal," said the 18-year-old. "To have achieved this is one more step towards the big international level."