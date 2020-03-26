Xi says appreciative of WHO chief’s efforts for global COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, March 26 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he appreciates World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' efforts to advance the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a reply letter to Ghebreyesus, Xi said China will continue to provide support for the international community in combating the coronavirus disease. Under Ghebreyesus' leadership, the WHO has been actively advancing global cooperation against the contagious illness and gained wide recognition from the international community, Xi noted. China, he added, will continue to firmly support Ghebreyesus and the WHO playing an active and leading role in the global fight. China has always supported the global COVID-19 containment efforts with concrete actions, and has offered assistance to international organizations, including the WHO, as well as more than 80 countries, Xi said. He added that China will continue to provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for the international struggle against the pandemic. In his letter to Xi on March 17, Ghebreyesus noted that under Xi's outstanding leadership, China made incredible efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to the Chinese government's firm determination and the Chinese people's diligence and dedication, he said, the COVID-19 epidemic met with a comprehensive and rapid response in China, which has fully demonstrated to the international community that with clear focus and concentrated efforts, the epidemic's trajectory can be changed. Ghebreyesus also expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese government for providing financial support for the WHO and the global battle against the outbreak, saying that this act of kindness embodies the spirit of global solidarity and mutual assistance, and is crucial to containing the epidemic as soon as possible. In his reply letter, Xi highly appreciated Ghebreyesus and the WHO for their close cooperation with China in the COVID-19 fight. Now in China the situation of epidemic prevention and control is continuously improving, the trend of an accelerated restoration of normal production and life is being consolidated and expanded, and positive results have been achieved in coordinating and promoting epidemic control and economic and social development, he said. China, Xi said, will accurately grasp the interim changes in epidemic containment and the economic situation both at home and abroad, and adjust the focus of work and response measures accordingly, so as to ensure the victory of the people's war against the epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again proved that mankind is a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe, he stressed, adding that the international community should stick together through thick and thin and help each other. China stands ready to join hands with the WHO and other countries to contribute to safeguarding global public health security, Xi said. Xinhua