Sudanese gov’t forces retake security buildings

KHARTOUM, Jan. 15 -- Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Wednesday that the government forces have retaken all buildings of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), which were seized Tuesday by a rebellious security force. "All headquarters of the GIS's Operations Authority are under control of the armed forces," said al-Burhan at a press conference early Wednesday. Al-Burhan further announced the opening of airspace at Khartoum International Airport, which was closed by authorities for five hours as a precautionary measure. Xinhau